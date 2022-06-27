Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,119.17 ($25.96).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($27.93) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($23.76) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.01) to GBX 2,070 ($25.36) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.82), for a total transaction of £556,511.10 ($681,664.75).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,698 ($20.80) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,613.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,722.25. The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,267 ($27.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

