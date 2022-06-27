Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.1% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $146.15 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

