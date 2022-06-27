Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 4.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $66.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $78.43.
