Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $245,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 537 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.72 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.