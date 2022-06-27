Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $245,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 537 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.72 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.63.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.