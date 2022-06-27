Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $311,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,085 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $123.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

