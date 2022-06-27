Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.4% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $407.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.66 and a 200 day moving average of $447.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.47.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

