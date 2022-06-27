Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

ADP opened at $218.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.13.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

