Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.53 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

