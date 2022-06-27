Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.1% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $299.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.94. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

