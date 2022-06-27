Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

