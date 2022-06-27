Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,003 shares of company stock worth $3,133,466. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

