Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 219 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,213,000 after purchasing an additional 179,182 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

