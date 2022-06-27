Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

AUPH opened at $11.20 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

