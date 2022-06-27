Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Anthem by 94.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 28.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Anthem by 10.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $469.87 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Anthem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

