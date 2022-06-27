Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

