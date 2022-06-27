Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 79,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 173,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

NYSE SPG opened at $99.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

