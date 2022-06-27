Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,504,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.