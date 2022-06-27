Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 81,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter.

BGT stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

