Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.13 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

