Capitol Family Office Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capitol Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.7% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $215.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

