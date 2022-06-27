Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNCY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Capricorn Energy in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

