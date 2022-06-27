CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zendesk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zendesk by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zendesk by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 267,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,466 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.