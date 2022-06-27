CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAA opened at $172.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.41 and its 200 day moving average is $201.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

