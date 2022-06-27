CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Shares in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $288,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in VanEck Russia ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000.

Shares of VanEck Russia ETF stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. VanEck Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

