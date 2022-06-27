CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $75,000 in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNVY shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Convey Health Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of CNVY opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $96.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

