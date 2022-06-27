CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $74.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.