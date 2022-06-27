Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

