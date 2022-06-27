Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 16.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 18.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $891.35.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $737.12 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $779.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $896.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

