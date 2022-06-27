Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,495 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,760,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

