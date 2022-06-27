Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. City comprises 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of City worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of City by 130.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of City by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $80.18 on Monday. City Holding has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. City’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

