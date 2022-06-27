Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,711 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 850.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 173,841 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 79,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Resources Connection by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 78,043 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 66,548 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGP opened at $20.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $682.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

