Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $737.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $779.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $896.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $891.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

