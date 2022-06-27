Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11.

