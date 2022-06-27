Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.74. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.