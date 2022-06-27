Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,314,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BHF stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.