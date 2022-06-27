Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $111.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

