Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up approximately 3.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

