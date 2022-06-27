Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $155.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.74.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

