Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after buying an additional 3,725,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $25.72 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.