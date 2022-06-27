Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

