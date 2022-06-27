Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,912 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up about 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.