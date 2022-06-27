CBTX, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

CBTX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CBTX has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CBTX to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $27.19 on Monday. CBTX has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $669.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. CBTX had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Havard bought 10,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $299,642.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

