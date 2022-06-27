CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,509,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,541,000 after purchasing an additional 911,681 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $6,707,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

