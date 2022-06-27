Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 67,451 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,451 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.48 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.