Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

NOW opened at $504.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

