Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 45,609 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

