Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

NASDAQ META opened at $170.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

