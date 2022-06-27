Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,288 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CSX by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

