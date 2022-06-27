Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 282 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $209.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.
In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.
Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
