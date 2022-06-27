Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 282 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $209.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.