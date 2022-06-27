Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,936 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

